JSU’s confidence ‘high’ heading into season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The JSU Gamecocks held their annual media day on Tuesday to preview the upcoming season.
JSU, who has won five straight Ohio Valley Conference Championships, is the preseason favorite to win the OVC once again. John Grass enters his sixth season as head coach and has led the Gamecocks to five straight OVC titles, and five straight FCS playoff appearances.
JSU returns a lot of experience on both sides of the ball, including All-American wide receiver Josh Pearson, quarterback Zerrick Cooper and safety Marlon Bridges.
JSU ended 2018 with 9-4, but the Gamecocks believe this year’s team chemistry is stronger than it’s ever been.
“We can be great and the sky is the limit for us, but at the same time we can say how good we can be, but we need to put in the work this fall camp,” said Cooper.
“I see a lot in this team. We’ve been working this whole summer, ever since January, and we have a chip on our shoulder after losing in the second round of the playoffs the past two years,” said offensive lineman Darius Anderson.
JSU begins fall camp Wednesday afternoon and will open the season on the road at Southeastern Louisiana on Aug. 29.
