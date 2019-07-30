Housing authority considering new security plan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District is considering a new plan to help increase police presence in their communities.
To be clear, the housing board meeting was already planned prior to a 4-year-old being hit by a stray bullet Sunday night. However, the incident was certainly on everyone’s mind.
"This morning, I'm sad. I'm upset. I'm angry," said Cardell Davis, chairman.
Davis was not holding back about the child being severely injured at the Mark’s Village Housing community. He says security is not good enough.
"We have a duty to make sure our residents are safe. And right now I just don’t think that is safe,” said Davis.
Authorities say the child is now fighting for her life. A suspect is in custody.
“The problem right now is that there are things occurring in the development that we are unaware of, that might not rise up to the level of crime. But there are conflicts in those communities,” said Birmingham Police Deputy Chief Darnell Davenport.
Conflicts that Davenport says the police need to be hear about.
The housing board is considering a contract with BPD that would assign one lieutenant, two sergeants and 28 officers to the various communities.
"We’re going to focus on prevention. And prevention is going to be fostering relationships that build trust,” said Davenport.
The assistant chief adds that he is all in when it comes to accountability. If the board chooses to move forward, they should expect results.
"If we come back in a year I will tell you that there will be a reduction in crime," said Davenport.
In the end, the board voted to continue negotiations with the police department. It is expected the matter will come before them again once some details are ironed out.
