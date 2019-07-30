A fun day in a boat on the lake is getting back home

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been one of the deadliest years involving boating accidents in Alabama in more than 20 years.
Through almost seven months there have been 25 deaths attributed to boating and one more would be too many for boat experts and first responders.
“My goal is to have everyone who is boating on the water to get home safely each night,” said Steven Macleroy, an Alabama State Trooper of the Marine Patrol Division. “It is not difficult to get a boating license, but what needs to happen for anyone that will be operating a vessel on the water is seeking additional education for understanding boating rules, learning as much as possible about the vessel and using common sense. If we can do these things then everyone has a better chance to return home after a great day at the lake."
Learning boating rules in Alabama is a key part to boat safety. Also for anyone interested in getting some information of finding ways for continued education in boating can contact the folks at Airport Marine 424 Co Road 87 Alabaster, AL 35007 or call 205-664-0407.
