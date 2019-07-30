Cullman County Sheriff’s Office accepting applications for Citizen’s Academy

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Do you want to learn more about the role of law enforcement in your community? Now is your chance!
The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for their citizen’s academy. This is a 9-week program that will begin on Aug. 27. Classes will be on Tuesday evenings from 6-9 p.m.
Some of the highlights are:
- SWAT Team Demo
- Tour of Detention Center
- Morning at the Shooting Range
- Classroom speakers from CCSO, state and federal agencies
You are able to pick up applications at the sheriff’s office, or you can email Deputy Bradley Williams at bwilliams@cullmansheriff.org.
Class sizes are limited.
