3 people injured after explosion at Midfield business

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire & Rescue crews are assisting Midfield Fire after an explosion at a business.
Crews responded to Hot Metal Coatings located at 1513 Industrial Boulevard in Midfield.
We’re told by authorities 3 people have been taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries that are not life threatening. We understand the injured folks were complaining about their eyes burning.
The specific cause of the explosion is not yet known, but since it involved magnesium, water cannot be used to extinguish the fire. The fire is being left to ‘burn out’, according to a Midfield PD official.
No other details are currently available, but we’ll update this story as we learn more.
