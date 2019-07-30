Changes coming to MAX Transit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority is discontinuing six bus routes on September and modifying several others.
They’re also possibly looking at raising fares for riders.
"The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority will be modifying routes and proposing an increase in fares, based on the City of Birmingham's recently approved budget. The city's transportation budget of $10 million falls significantly short of the $16 million required to operate the routes that serve the city of Birmingham. The route modifications go into effect on September 23, 2019," the agency said in a statement to WBRC.
That's not good news for riders like Taunya Bray and Desmold Holmes. The co-workers use the Montclair route every day to get to and from their job. That route is one of those being eliminated, meaning the pair will now have to walk about two miles to the nearest stop.
"I"ll get home later. And I'm getting home at 5:00, 5:30 now. And I'll leave here at 1:45," said Bray.
"We want to be treated fair. And we also want to be able to keep our jobs to feed our families, that's the main thing," said Holmes. "We're going to continue to ride it until they discontinue the route."
BJCTA is planning 14 public information meetings that will take place from August 5th to August 16th.
Details on the public information meetings can be found on the website at https://maxtransit.org/route-modifications-proposed-fare-increase/
"The proposed fare increases will be announced shortly," BJCTA said in the statement.
WBRC also reached out to the Birmingham mayor's office for comment. We had not heard back at the time this article was published.
Riders can find specifics on how these changes may affect their commute on the website at http://bjcta.org/september-2019-service-modifications/
