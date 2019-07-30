Bessemer City hoping former Bama QB can make a big splash on the gridiron

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Four head coaches in one high school career cannot be easy, but that is the life of the senior class at Bessemer City High School.
Heading into the 2019 season, the Tigers upperclassmen are having to get use to a new face as the leader of the program.
Fortunately this go around, the face has a familiar name that could make the transition easier as former University of Alabama quarterback Andrew Zow is the new head coach in Bessemer.
“This is definitely a challenge,” said Zow. “We have been on the job maybe six weeks, but have only had two weeks to put stuff in to the players. It’s not easy, but I believe the guys can get it done and do their best.”
Zow takes over a program that reached the second round of the playoffs last season with a 7-5 record.
Zow has been a high school coach for seven seasons at Montevallo and then Calera with a combined 27-49 record with three appearances in the playoffs.
