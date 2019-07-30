2 abandoned fawns found in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office helped rescue two fawns this week.
We are told a resident found this small fawn early Monday morning and brought it to the Sheriff’s office. It isn’t in the best health and its eyes are badly infected.
Late Monday night, the fawn’s twin brother was also found. Both have been taken to a rehabilitation center.
“The deer was met with open hearts and arms,” said TJ Armstrong with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. “There were 8 other deer there who were about the same age and in similar conditions that were able to provide some love and support from the same species.”
It is believed with proper care, both will recover and be fully healthy.
