Working to lower traffic deaths in the Cullman area

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) -Right now, the Cullman area has the highest number of traffic fatalities in Alabama. That’s according to state troopers.
Officers invited us on a ride along to show how they are working to lower the number of traffic deaths in the area.
“It’s our job as traffic homicide investigators to be a voice for the victim and do everything we can to bring closure to the family,” said Cullman Sgt. Joey Duncan.
Unfortunately, Cullman investigators have to do that more than any other county in the state. Sgt. Joey Duncan is a traffic homicide investigator in Cullman. He told WBRC they are working hard to bring those numbers down.
As police work to keep you safe, they say it’s on us as drivers to slow down and follow the rules.
“We are doing a lot of things, one of the most important is public awareness...trying to bring to to everybody’s attention,” said Duncan. “We are also doing a lot of traffic enforcement and going after what causes the crashes.”
Duncan said most deadly wrecks are caused by following too closely. But there are several other factors.
“In most of our fatalities, the number one cause has been running red lights,” said Duncan. “People are not paying attention while they are driving.”
Duncan also stressed how important it is to keep your eyes on the road.
“Just pay attention while you are driving. We have a lot of people who are doing other things and have other things on their mind other than driving,” explained Duncan. “It has upped our statistics in crashes.”
So officers say unless you want a ticket, buckle up, slow down and pay attention.
