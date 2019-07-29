Where to find deals for National Chicken Wing Day

(WWBT) - If you’re a fan of chicken wings, July 29 is YOUR day to celebrate! That’s right, it’s National Chicken Wing Day!
"Whether you like them hot and spicy, sticky sweet or plain Jane and whether your prefer them served with blue cheese, plum sauce or celery sticks, chicken wings have to be the most versatile protein on the planet.,” the National Chicken Wing Day website says.
Here’s where you can find deals:
Buffalo Wild Wings: Free snack size wings with the purchase of any wing order.
Hooters: All you can eat wings for $15.99 through 11 p.m.
TGI Fridays: $12 Endless Appetizers (that includes wings)
Wingstop: Five free wings with every wing purchase with promo code 5FREEWINGS.
Wing Zone: Get 16 boneless or original wings for $10 when ordering online. Click WZ Deals or Combo Zone and enter code 2180.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.