Village Tavern: Delmonico Ribeye

Ingredients:
2 Tablespoons Canola Oil
14 oz. wt. Delmonico Ribeye
Kosher Salt
Black Pepper Mix
Butter, melted
Directions:
1. Oil steak completely, then season with kosher salt and pepper mix.
2. Place on clean grill, and mark on both sides.
3. Brush with melted butter, season with kosher salt and pepper mix.
4. Place cooked steak on plate. Add desired side dish.
AU POIVRE SAUCE
Ingredients:
1 Tbsp. Olive Oil
1 cup Shallots, sliced 1/8″
1 cup Red Wine
1 Tbsp. Beef Base
4 cups Heavy Cream
¾ tsp. Kosher Salt
¼ cup Brandy
¼ cup Cognac
Directions:
1. Pre-heat sauce pot with oil. Then cook shallots until tender and translucent.
2. Deglaze with red wine and reduce to 2 Tbsp.
3. Next, add beef base and heavy cream.
4. Reduce by 1/4.
5. Finish sauce with Kosher salt, brandy and cognac.
