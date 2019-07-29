Village Tavern: Delmonico Ribeye

Village Tavern: Delmonico Ribeye
July 29, 2019 at 1:33 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 1:33 PM

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons Canola Oil

14 oz. wt. Delmonico Ribeye

Kosher Salt

Black Pepper Mix

Butter, melted

Directions:

1. Oil steak completely, then season with kosher salt and pepper mix.

2. Place on clean grill, and mark on both sides.

3. Brush with melted butter, season with kosher salt and pepper mix.

4. Place cooked steak on plate. Add desired side dish.

AU POIVRE SAUCE

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. Olive Oil

1 cup Shallots, sliced 1/8″

1 cup Red Wine

1 Tbsp. Beef Base

4 cups Heavy Cream

¾ tsp. Kosher Salt

¼ cup Brandy

¼ cup Cognac

Directions:

1. Pre-heat sauce pot with oil. Then cook shallots until tender and translucent.

2. Deglaze with red wine and reduce to 2 Tbsp.

3. Next, add beef base and heavy cream.

4. Reduce by 1/4.

5. Finish sauce with Kosher salt, brandy and cognac.

