Typical summertime pattern returns this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! Over the weekend, we saw a few isolated showers and storms, but the majority of us remained dry. We’ll continue to stay mostly dry this afternoon with a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm. Best locations to see a few showers will be in Northeast and Northwest Alabama. We are starting off the morning with dry conditions and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with a few locations in the lower 70s. We’ll start the day with a partly cloudy sky with a few extra clouds developing during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures this afternoon will be near average with highs in the lower 90s.