Typical summertime pattern returns this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! Over the weekend, we saw a few isolated showers and storms, but the majority of us remained dry. We’ll continue to stay mostly dry this afternoon with a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm. Best locations to see a few showers will be in Northeast and Northwest Alabama. We are starting off the morning with dry conditions and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with a few locations in the lower 70s. We’ll start the day with a partly cloudy sky with a few extra clouds developing during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures this afternoon will be near average with highs in the lower 90s.
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances could increase a little as we head into tomorrow and Wednesday. A disturbance to our west could spark up additional showers and storms giving us a rain coverage of around 30-40 percent. Best time to see showers and storms will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Storms that form could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain.
TYPICAL SUMMERTIME PATTERN: Every day will give us a chance for a pop-up shower or storm. Rain chances will remain widely scattered in the afternoon and evening hours. You could easily stay dry for several days and become lucky and receive rain on the next day. We definitely need the rain, so any storm that forms will be a good thing. If you have any outdoor plans, I wouldn’t cancel them. High temperatures will remain near average with highs mostly in the lower 90s. We could see a few spots heat up into the mid-90s Thursday and Friday.
HUMIDITY LEVELS: Humidity will remain fairly comfortable today, but we do expect the humidity to increase a little for the rest of the week. Humidity won’t be oppressive, but it’ll still make it feel like it is in the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon hours. We do not expect to see heat advisories this week.
TROPICAL UPDATE: We are monitoring a wave in the eastern Caribbean near the Leeward Islands. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a low chance (20 percent) to develop in the next two to five days as it continues to move to the northwest. It will likely bring rainy weather for the Dominican Republic and into the Bahamas over the next couple of days. It could enhance moisture across the Southeast coast as well. We do not expect this system to move into the Gulf of Mexico. Models show very little development.
