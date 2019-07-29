Trash overflow at Homewood apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Trash is overflowing at a Homewood apartment complex. Some residents who live there called WBRC Fox6 News about the smelly problem.
Monday morning your could see the problem at some dumpsters at Valora at Homewood. This is off of Golden Crest Circle.
Trash is overflowing out of the dumpsters. Some people have complained about a strong smell in the area. One resident who has lived there over a year says it has turned into a big problem.
“Trash cans, extras have been brought because of renovation that is being done to the apartments. They get filled up so quickly with renovation trash. A lot of times they overflow,” Griffin Rogers said.
Renovation is going on at some apartments there and this contributes to the problem, but the big issue was paving. The apartment management says the road to three dumpsters, including extras that were brought in, were blocked for two weeks by that paving work.
“It’s can get pretty atrocious. Luckily my apartment is down the hill from the trash cans. It hasn’t affected my apartment. I imagine it might affect the apartment a little bit closer,” Rogers said.
The apartment complex contacted their trash provider about the problem. They have been told trash pick up resumes later this week. That is welcome news for those who pay garbage pickup each month as a part of their rent and hope it will end the problem.
The apartment complex responded to the problem as soon as they could get the garbage company out there. The Jefferson County Health Department said all they could do would be to notify an apartment complex of the problem, but they do not have any authority to enforce it.
