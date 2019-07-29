Stuff the Bus with school supplies on August 3

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Join WBRC FOX6 News, The Salvation Army, and Walmart for Stuff the Bus on August 3 from 8:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.
To participate, visit your local Walmart in Central Alabama and donate school supplies to help more children start the school year off right. Once you stock up on everything for your kids’ classroom, pick up a few extra supplies and donate them to the on-site Salvation Army bus.
Below is a list of the most needed supplies:
- #2 pencils
- Backpacks
- Ballpoint pens
- Calculators
- Cap erasers
- Cleaning wipes
- Colored pencils
- Colored markers
- Composition books
- Construction paper
- Crayons
- Dry erase markers
- Erasers
- Erasable pens
- Flash cards
- Glue sticks
- Hand sanitizers
- Highlighters
- Index cards
- Loose lined paper
- Paint sets
- Pencil sharpeners
- Planners
- Pocket folders
- Post It notes
- Printing paper
- Rulers
- Safety scissors
- Scotch tape
- Spiral notebooks
- Three-ring binders
- Thumb drives
- Tissues
- Washable markers
- White glue
- White Out
Visit The Salvation Army website for more information.
Not able to make the event? Find your local Salvation Army’s online Walmart Registry to buy online and have your donations shipped directly to your local Salvation Army. The Salvation Army will distribute donations to kids right back in your community. Find a Walmart Registry near you.
