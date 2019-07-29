Pell City School gets makeover after winning national contest

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The faculty of an East Alabama school received a surprise Tuesday.
Teachers at Williams Intermediate School in Pell City entered the Wildcard Challenge on social media, and out of 25 hundred entries, they were the winners.
They received two classroom makeovers--one, themed after the Toy Story movie franchise, and one themed after Glow Game.
They were asked to apply ideas from a book called "The Wildcard: 7 Steps to an Educator's Creative Breakthrough," and the authors came to the school personally.
"It's a great faculty, they pour their hearts and souls into these kids, and into their education, and building community, and it's just been a wonderful experience," says Holly Costello, the principal at Williams Intermediate.
The teachers took ideas from the book "The Wildcard: 7 Steps to an Educator's Creative Breakthrough," and enacted them in January.
"You did a different day on each day in January. They had a calendar, and you posted it to social media, for the whole month of January," Costello said of the contest.
The co-authors of the book, Hope and Wade King, appeared at the school to talk to the teachers.
"We told teachers, 'Hey! We want you to shake up your school and make it an exciting place for kids," said Hope King. "When we saw what Williams Intermediate did here in Alabama, we were blown away! The things they're doing for kids here are amazing."
The Kings took over the school as part of the prize.
"Some things we're also doing here are professional development for the whole morning," said Wade King.
In addition to the classroom makeovers, Wade King said teachers were also surprised with a new teacher's lounge, modeled after a coffee shop. It was built into what he called "an empty space in the school."
Teachers were taken into their newly renovated classrooms and taught, just like they themselves, will be teaching with lesson plans geared after the classroom decor.
