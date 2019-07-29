Oak Mtn Elementary ready for school after fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tonight, Oak Mountain Elementary is fully repaired after a fire this summer in one of the classrooms.
It has definitely been a long summer for some of the teachers at Oak Mountain Elementary School. About 15 of them were impacted by the fire.
They said they are thankful for all the help they’ve had over the summer to where they are now.
The hallway was full of ash and the classroom was completely ruined.
But the school system kicked it into high gear to have the repairs finished by August. They actually finished a week ahead of schedule.
Only one class had to be complete redone, but the rest of the hall was gutted and cleaned to get rid of any smoke residue.
Debbie Horton is the principal and she says after such a close call this summer, the school also had some safety inspections done to make sure parents have piece of mind when their kids come back.
“We had the air quality tested. We had the fire inspector back out to make sure all is well. So just making sure that we’re back in a safe environment before school starts,” said Horton.
Students start back on August 8 in Shelby County.
