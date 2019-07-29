Matthew Forester begins new era at Briarwood Christian football

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Matthew Forester has begun a new era at Briarwood Christian football. The new Lions’ head coach replaces legendary coach Fred Yancey, who retired in November 2018.
Forester, who coached under Yancey, says this summer has been an off-season of change, but good change.
“For 29 years we have done everything Coach Yancey’s way, but now we are testing the waters. I’m trying to make it my program, but at the same time everything we do has him written all over it,” Forester said.
The biggest change? Having music at practice. “It’s certainly a lot more up tempo and it makes things go a lot faster. It actually allows you to focus better because when there’s no music it’s more quiet and it can get boring,” Briarwood Christian fullback Christian Ferguson said.
The Lions return five starters on both offense and defense. Briarwood Christian opens the season Aug. 23 against Vestavia Hills.
