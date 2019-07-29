Hoover football to ‘Own It’ in 2019

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - After losing to Thompson in the AHSAA Class 7A semifinal playoff game last season, Hoover Head Coach Josh Niblett said the Bucs have learned from that loss and are moving forward.
“I thought we lost a little bit of our pride. We won two state championships and I think it’s harder to stay at the top than to get to the top, and I think for myself we took some things for granted,” Niblett said.
The Bucs new motto for 2019 is “Own It."
“We are going to own who we were and own who we are going to be. We’re starving to be where we need to be and that’s the standard we’ve set,” said Niblett.
Since January, Niblett said Hoover’s leadership has taken off. “This year’s team, we are starving. We are tight, more than last year, and that’s what I’m excited about,” said Hoover quarterback Robby Ashford.
Hoover opens the season Aug. 23 against Central.
