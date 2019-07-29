Argument leads to shooting in Chelsea on Sunday

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) -A man has been arrested for an overnight shooting in Chelsea that sent one man to the hospital.
Neighbors said this is a very quiet area and they simply could not believe what they were hearing Sunday night.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says when they responded to the scene, they found a man that was shot in the leg.
Investigators arrested 51-year-old William Scott Osborn of Chelsea. They charged him with First Degree Assault.
Even people a street over heard the commotion. They are still shaken up.
One person we spoke to had just gotten home. She heard all of this unfold. When she heard the gun, she said she was shocked.
“Two people just going at each other. I don’t know what the argument was about, but every other word was profanity. So I got my little girl in the house so she didn’t have to hear it,” said the witness.
The victim in this case is expected to be alright.
