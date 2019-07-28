Three people shot near Ensley club

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple people were shot near the Crown Club early Sunday morning.
According to authorities, all three victims suffer from non-life threatening injuries.
Two of the victims were transported by Birmingham Fire and Rescue to UAB Hospital. A third victim was taken by a private vehicle to UAB.
Police do not have any suspects at this time. The motive has not been determined yet.
In April, four people were shot outside of the nearby Volcano Club in a drive-by shooting.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.