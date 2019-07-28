Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The weather pattern remains basically unchanged as high pressure over the Southeast continues to suppress cloud grown and hold The Gulf Moisture at bay although there could be a few showers in East and Northeast Alabama this afternoon; still with the limited cloud growth thunderstorm development remains highly unlikely. The rainfall activity, if any, will dissipate after sunset. Highs today will still be in the 90-94 range with overnight lows around 70.
As the new work-week begins there will initially be little change with only a chance for an isolated-afternoon shower Monday with the best chances again being in Northeast Alabama. Afternoon temperatures will continue their increasing trend but humidity levels will remain relatively low for the season. Then, a slight change as an area of low pressure drops south from Canada bringing a front south, approaching Northwest Alabama by late Monday night.
With a moisture increase beginning across the region the front may be the focusing area for a few overnight showers. Tuesday will see increasing rain chances with the low lingering across the area Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. This will signal a return to a more typical summer-time weather pattern with scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms as well as increasing humidity levels.
Even still Heat Index Readings will remain below Heat Advisory Criteria. With the basically dry weather pattern continuing, drought levels will remain above seasonal normal levels and afternoon temperatures will continue at or slightly above seasonal averages.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.