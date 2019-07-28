Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The weather pattern remains basically unchanged as high pressure over the Southeast continues to suppress cloud grown and hold The Gulf Moisture at bay although there could be a few showers in East and Northeast Alabama this afternoon; still with the limited cloud growth thunderstorm development remains highly unlikely. The rainfall activity, if any, will dissipate after sunset. Highs today will still be in the 90-94 range with overnight lows around 70.