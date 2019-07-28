Northport man killed in single-vehicle crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Northport man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon.
According to authorities, 48-year-old Marvin Odell Howard was killed when he vehicle left the road and struck several trees. Howard was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was ejected from the vehicle.
The accident happened on Lock 17 Road approximately seven miles north of Brookwood. The accident is under investigation, but authorities believe that speed was a factor.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.