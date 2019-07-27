Charter boat catches fire off coast of Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WAFF) -A charter fishing boat caught fire just off of the coast near Orange Beach, according to WALA.
A WAFF viewer tweeted video of the incident calling it an oil rig fire. However, we now know that it was the charter boat that caught fire.
The fire created a huge plume of thick black smoke that was seen for miles around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.
Witnesses said another charter boat spotted the smoke and rushed in to help. Everyone on the boat was able to safely escape the fire.
