What you need to know ahead of Freedom Fest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Freedom Fest: named with Birmingham’s culture and civil rights history in mind.
“How hard our foot soldiers and others fought so that we could have freedom and we could have equality,” says Event Producer Rashada LeRoy.
As crews get things ready, we get closer to the all-day event that mixes music with empowerment sessions that include Mayor Randall Woodfin, Senator Doug Jones and Anthony Ray Hinton.
“Throughout the day, even while we may have music happening on stage, we’ll have some empowerment happening between some of those breaks," says LeRoy.
And the event being held at Kelly Ingram Park makes it even more meaningful.
“This is sacred ground, right? That’s really all you have to say, it’s sacred ground. This is where people fought, right? This is where people literally came to say we want equality, we want to be free just like everybody else.”
The event will have security, and a clear bag policy. Any outside food, drinks or pets will not be allowed, but you can bring lawn chairs. Parking will cost $10 and it might be an issue if you come late.
The Boutwell Auditorium parking deck will be used for Freedom Fest parking deck in addition to deck #7 which is on 18th Street and 5th Avenue.
Gates open at 10 am, the first musical act will begin at noon. Tickets are $33 and children five and under are free. Below is a list of road closures that will begin as of 10 a.m. Friday:
5th Avenue North at 15th Street will close to eastbound traffic
16th Street North at 6th Avenue will close to southbound traffic
16th Street North at 4th Avenue will close to northbound traffic
Northbound and Southbound traffic on 16th Street North will close at 4th Avenue & 7th Avenue
Eastbound traffic on 5th Avenue North will close at 15th Street
Southbound traffic on 17th Street North will close at 7th Avenue
Westbound traffic on 6th Avenue North will close at 18th Street
For more information, visit http://freedomfestbhm.com/
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.