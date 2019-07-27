Shelby Co. event hands out backpacks to foster kids

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Foster Parent Association is hosting a back-to-school backpack drive to help foster kids in need.
Backpacks and school supplies are needed for students of all ages. The donations can be dropped off at Keller Williams Metro South in Alabaster.
If you are unable to stop by, they are also accepting monetary donations. The money will go towards buying new shoes for foster kids.
The deadline to donate is Thursday at noon.
Organizers say many foster kids are not prepared for school and that can be traumatic.
“Every child when they start school should have the things they need," says Lisa Ledbetter, Vice President of the Shelby County Foster Parents Association. "A lot of times people want to help but they don’t actually feel the call to be a foster parent. So this is a way for them to give back.”
The drive will wrap up with a back-to-school bash on Friday for high school students. They’re hoping to have enough shoes so that every student can pick out one pair.
