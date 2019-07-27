Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are expecting a mostly dry weekend across Central Alabama with more widespread rain activity probably not returning until next week. The next best chances for rain come Tuesday during the afternoon and early evening hours as another front traverses the area.
Even still, rainfall chances will remain limited as the front moves through with only isolated areas of heavier rain associated with thunderstorms as the front moves through.
No Severe Storms are expected although some areas remain in the Moderate-To Severe Drought Category. A larger area of Central Alabama is Abnormally Dry according to The U.S. Drought Monitor so any rain will be welcome. In the meantime, be award of the heat and stay well hydrated. Otherwise, enjoy the sunshine!
