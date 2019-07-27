Police investigating after person shot during robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after two incidents happened at an apartment complex on Westchester Drive Friday evening.
Police were called to the complex to investigate a call of shots fired after an officer thought shots were being fired at them.
It was later determined shots were not fired at an officer, but when police were leaving the scene they found a person who said they were shot during a robbery.
The two incidents do not appear to be connected, but police are investigating.
