New federal rule could impact food stamps for up to 5,000 Alabamians

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thousands of Alabamians’ eligibility for food stamps could be in jeopardy.
A proposed policy change from the Trump Administration could reduce who’s eligible.
The proposal would stop people from being automatically enrolled for food stamps once they’re approved through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program or TANF.
The automatic eligibility is what the administration believes is resulting in people receiving food stamps who don’t need it.
It cites potential cost savings ($9.4 Billion over 5 years) as the rationale behind the decision.
Alabama Department of Human Resources spokesman Barry Spear said the exact details are not yet ironed out, but government officials would analyze the financial assets of those who apply.
If the assets exceed a certain amount, eligibility for food stamps (also known as “SNAP benefits") would be cut of.
It’s expected to impact 3 million nationwide, and leaves the almost 5,000 TANF recipients in Alabama with an uncertain future.
There are 553 TANF recipients in the Valley.
CASA of Madison County Executive Director Ann Anderson said the impact could go beyond just the recipients. It could harm their families, especially the elderly.
“There are multi-generational families living in one home and they depend on that for that source of income, to pay for food, to pay for that basic necessity,” she said.
Manna House founder Fran Fluhler said her Hunstville food charity serves hundreds of meals every night it’s open, and the majority of people who come through are not eligible for food stamps.
“We need to look at those who can’t qualify and those who need to help,” she said.
The rule is not yet finalized, and is subject to a 60 day comment period.
