Firefighters: House fires burn faster and hotter than ever

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) -Four people have died in fires in Birmingham this year. That’s double from all of last year.
Area firefighters remind us of the importance of smoke alarms. But there’s something else that may be causing the increase in tragedies.
House fires now burn faster and hotter than ever. About 30 years ago, you had up to 17 minutes to escape a house fire. Now, you have three to four minutes to get out.
The problem today is that things found in your house are made from synthetic materials like plastics, which contain carcinogens and toxins. Experts say they are hundreds of times more toxic when they burn.
"A house fire that begins today can grow exponentially faster than the house fire 30 or 40 years ago,” Captain Ryan Farrell with the Vestavia Hills Fire Department said. “Combine that with the toxic gases put off by today’s house fire, people only have a matter of minutes, literally minutes to get out of the house.”
That’s why it’s so important to have a working smoke detector.
"It’s your only chance out to be quite honest. So we encourage people to have at least one on every floor ideally and one in each bedroom,” Farrell said.
Farrell tells us it’s also a good idea to sleep with your bedroom door closed at night. Hollow-core doors could give you extra time to make it out alive.
"It provides a barrier from the heat and the smoke. Having that door closed can make the difference. It can give you the time, the seconds needed with fresh air to escape the building,” Farrell said.
Open house plans can also be a major fire hazard because there are no barriers or walls to block a fire. If you have an open floor plan, make sure you have working smoke detectors and fire sprinklers. According to the National Fire Protection Association, the home fire death rate is 90% lower when hardwired smoke detectors and sprinklers are present.
