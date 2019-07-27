Black Girl Ventures: An opportunity for capital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It may not happen at a stadium, but it will be a competition. And the woman whose bringing it to Birmingham, is working to make sure women of color come out winners.
Shelly Bell’s non-profit, Black Girl Ventures, organizes shark-tank style pitch competitions, where the sharks are not necessarily millionaire investors.
“The audience can donate. Their vote is their donation. So everyone will get some funding but the top winners will walk away with at least three to five thousand dollars,” Bell said.
According to Bell, the general community donations go the winner as well.
Deon Gordon, with Tech Birmingham, will help coordinate the competition when it comes to the Magic City. He says the contestants don’t have to be limited to tech start-ups.
“If you look at Dre Foster and what she's doing at the Preservery and Zebe Carney of Eugene's Hot Chicken Fame, those are all entrepreneurs. And going back to the black and brown women who are starting these companies, they need capital just as much as the tech company.”
But Bells says dollars raised at the competition won’t be the only measure of success.
“We want to see they’re getting into accelerators and incubators. We want to see they’re getting connected to investors and getting more investment," she said.
Bell says she'll be coming to town next month to look for local women to lead the effort with the actual pitch competition likely taking place next year.
You can find out more about Black Girl Ventures at blackgirlventures.org
