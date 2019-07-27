Birmingham native wants to create housing opportunities for female veterans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pratt City native who is now a stylist to the stars like Chris Rock and Eddie Murphy, says he wants to bring housing and opportunity to his old neighborhood.
Scott Julion wants to build about 160 townhomes behind Jackson-Olin High School, on 10 acres of land he inherited from his grandmother.
What’s even more special, he says he wants to reserve about a third of those units for female veterans.
“They're always talking about the veteran men and they always salute the veteran men. No one really talks about the veteran women. So, a great part of my business, I work with a lot of women; so, it's always been a passion of mine. Everything about what I do pretty much, is me catering to women,” Julion said.
A study by Project Muse, found homelessness among women vets is four times that of civilian women.
This week, Juilan asked Birmingham city councilmembers for $1 million in infrastructure for what he says will be a $35 million project.
Julion says he also wants to convert the old Kirby Middle School to an image academy, that would help prepare young people for jobs in the film industry.
