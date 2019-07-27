B’ham police investigating overnight shooting death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a shooting death that happened in the East Precinct on Saturday.
According to authorities, officers responded to a Shot Spotter call around 12:34 a.m. in the 7800 block of 6th Ave. N.
Once officers arrived they located an unresponsive victim on the sidewalk. It appeared the victim had been shot.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue and the Jefferson County Coroner arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Authorities have not released the name of the victim yet.
There are no suspects in custody at this time.
Police are asking that anyone with information to please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
