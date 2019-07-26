White House initiative to prepare students at Lawson for digital jobs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lawson State Community College participated in a an event that marked the one year anniversary of a White House initiative called Pledge to America’s Workers.
The initiative was created to educate and train the American workforce and companies like Apple pledged to support the effort.
LSCC was one of the first schools to offer Apple’s App Development with Swift to prepare its students for jobs in the fast-growing digital economy. The coding curriculum features tools, techniques, and concepts to build an iOS app from scratch.
LSCC has partnered with other community schools and organizations to bring coding to Birmingham college, high school and middle school students.
