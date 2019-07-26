U.S. Rep. Martha Roby won’t run for re-election in 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s only Republican female representative in Congress says she won’t seek re-election for a sixth term in 2020, meaning the seat will be without an incumbent.
Rep. Martha Roby, who represents the state’s 2nd District, said Friday she won’t seek another term, issuing a statement that doe not specifically give a reason for her decision.
The statement reads:
"Riley and I, and our children, Margaret and George, will be forever grateful to the people of Alabama’s Second District for giving us the tremendous privilege and honor of serving our state and country. Throughout my five terms in Congress, I have cast every vote with the guiding principle that Alabama always comes first.
"Together, we have been able to deliver some incredible results for our military, veterans, agriculture community, and the unborn. We are not finished yet. While my name will not be on the ballot in 2020, I remain committed to continuing the fight for Alabama and the people I represent until I cast my last vote on the floor of the United States House of Representatives.
“As we prepare to close this wonderful chapter, I extend my sincerest thanks to my husband, our children, our parents, families, friends, congressional colleagues, and staff, who all made our important work possible and offered their support every step of the way.”
Roby, previously a Montgomery city councilwoman, was elected to the seat during the Tea Party wave of 2010 after defeating Democrat Rep. Bobby Bright, who won the seat two years earlier.
Roby currently serves on the House Committee on Appropriations, the State and Foreign Operations Subcommittee, the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee, and the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science.
She also serves on the House Judiciary Committee and is a Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet.
Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District stretches from the River Region to most of the Wiregrass and covers part of Montgomery County, as well as all of Autauga, Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Elmore, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.
Following her announcement, Alabama’s senior U.S. Senator, Richard Shelby, issued a statement saying:
“Martha Roby has done a great job representing AL’s 2nd Congressional district over the last 8 years. She began as an intern in my office & went on to be instrumental in helping our veterans, bringing the F-35 to Montgomery, & many other significant wins. I wish her all the best.”
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.