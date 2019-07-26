UAB Health System CEO speaks about negotiations with United Healthcare

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Unless a compromise is reached, almost 25,000 people will no longer be able to use their insurance at the UAB Health System, one of the largest in the state., starting July 31st.
That is because of an ongoing dispute between the UAB Health System and UnitedHealthcare.
Those involved say negotiations are ongoing but are not going well. It’s likely the health system won’t accept the insurance starting on July 31st.
UnitedHealthcare says the cost of care at UAB is too expensive and hinders employer's ability to design cost effective benefits.
UAB says United has demanded their cost mirror smaller less comprehensive providers across Alabama, and the insurance company is ignoring the expenses associated with treating some of the state’s sickest patients.
"I believe they are putting profit, their $9 billion company, over the good of the patients. We treat the patients. We see the patients, and this is doing a lot of harm to patients. We need to get this settled,” said Will Ferniany, CEO of UAB Health System. “If you can make nine billion dollars, you shouldn’t make it on the backs of patients.”
UnitedHealthcare sees things differently.
“Despite repeated efforts to reach a compromise, UAB has decided to put Alabama residents square in the middle of this dispute. This is unfortunate and completely avoidable,” said a company spokesperson in a statement.
If a compromise isn’t reached, this is going to affect not just UAB Hospital, but other facilities like Kirkland Clinic and Baptist Health in Montgomery.
Emergency departments will remain open to United Healthcare patients.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.