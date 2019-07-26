Trend of mostly dry weather continues this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting the day dry with temperatures slightly warmer than previous mornings. Many locations are in the mid to upper 60s, which is still several degrees below average for late July. Our average low temperature is around 72 degrees. We should start the day with plenty of sunshine, but I do expect clouds to increase during the afternoon and evening hours. We will remain dry this afternoon, and humidity levels will remain comfortable. High temperatures approaching 90 degrees this afternoon with east winds at 5-10 mph.
DROUGHT UPDATE: Drought conditions continue to spread across parts of Alabama due to the dry weather we have seen. A severe drought has now developed in parts of southwest Shelby, northern Chilton and northern Bibb counties. I expect these conditions to worsen temporarily over the next several days as rain chances remain limited.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Models continue to back off on our rain chances Saturday and Sunday. Dry air looks to stay with us keeping us mostly dry and warm. High temperatures are expected to climb near 90 degrees this weekend with morning lows dropping into the upper 60s. Humidity will slowly increase, but not looking at uncomfortable levels. Feels-like temperatures will be close to the actual air temperature thanks to dew points dropping into the lower 60s.
FIRST ALERT: Humidity will begin to increase early next week starting Monday. It will help produce a few isolated storms mainly in West Alabama. A disturbance will move through the state on Tuesday giving us our best rain chance for the next seven days. We expect a 40 percent chance for scattered showers and storms. Humidity levels will go up, so heat indices will likely climb into the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances will drop back to isolated to widely scattered levels next Wednesday through Friday.
TROPICS: The tropics remain quiet as we finish out the month of July. The stalled front over the Gulf of Mexico will not produce tropical activity. A few storms will be possible along the Gulf Coast this weekend, but it shouldn’t prevent you from visiting the beach. Highs in the upper 80s with a low rip current threat expected.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App to receive the latest weather information.
Have a wonderful weekend!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.