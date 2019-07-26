Trend of mostly dry weather continues this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting the day dry with temperatures slightly warmer than previous mornings. Many locations are in the mid to upper 60s, which is still several degrees below average for late July. Our average low temperature is around 72 degrees. We should start the day with plenty of sunshine, but I do expect clouds to increase during the afternoon and evening hours. We will remain dry this afternoon, and humidity levels will remain comfortable. High temperatures approaching 90 degrees this afternoon with east winds at 5-10 mph.