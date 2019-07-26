Shelby Baptist event helps parents with “the birds and the bees” talk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - OBGYN doctors at Shelby Baptist are preparing for an event tailored for young girls going through the inevitable, and dreaded adolescent body changes.
Perhaps what’s even more dreaded, is the awkward talk, parents have to have about the birds and bees. If you have a daughter and are not looking forward to this conversation, the event on Saturday lets you leave it to the professionals.
The event is for girls ages 8-12 years old. Doctors will be there to explain the changes they will soon see happening to their body. They will also explain why those changes are necessary.
Dr. Jessica Rodriguez is one of the Shelby Baptist OBGYN’s that will be speaking at the event.
“I think it’s really great to be proactive. It’s good to know what’s about to happen, so it takes this fear out of it. You know it’s going to happen, you’re prepared for it it seems way less scary”
The whole goal is to deliver the facts and let the girls know that they should feel comfortable talking about body changes with their parents.
The event is free and in the Physicians Center on the left side of the hospital. It will start at 9 a.m. and last until 11 p.m.
