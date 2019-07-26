Police investigating armed robbery at Brookwood restaurant

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division is assisting the Brookwood Police Department with the investigation of a robbery that occured at La Casa Crimson on 7/20/19 around 10:38pm. After the suspect made entry and demanded currency from the victim, the suspect restrained and assaulted the victim, took his keys, and fled the scene in the victim's vehicle. That vehicle was later recovered. Both agencies are following up on multiple leads at this time. TCSO and BPD request anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact Inv. Martin at 205-464-8644 or the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office at 205-752-0616.