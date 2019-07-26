Police investigating armed robbery at Brookwood restaurant

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa County have released new surveillance video of a popular Mexican restaurant being robbed in Brookwood.
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is assisting Brookwood Police Department (BPD) with the robbery investigation involving La Casa Crimson.
An armed suspect was caught on tape pulling a gun on a restaurant worker around 10:40 p.m. last Saturday.
Before that, he forced his way into the restaurant and demanded money from the worker at gunpoint. Police said the suspect seen on camera restrained and assaulted the worker, took his keys and left with the worker’s car.
The car was later found, but not the suspect.
TCSO and BPD request anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact Investigator Martin at 205-464-8644, or the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-752-0616.
