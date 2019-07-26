Pelham City leaders work to redevelop Valley Elementary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham city leaders are working to breath new life into the old valley elementary school by possibly making it into an entertainment hub.
It’s a similar concept to what developers did in Huntsville to an old school now called Campus 805. Campus 805 is now filled with restaurants, breweries, bars, and other entertainment. That same developer wants to bring the concept to Valley Elementary.
Council President Rick Hayes says the school has a lot a history in Pelham and since its school days are over, it is nice to see that the building still has potential.
“And this whole area could be really turned into an entertainment venue and restaurant area. It would go very well with what we’re doing all up and down 119,” he said.
The city has passed the incentives for the development
“The next step, is then to go ahead and vote on the sale of the school and start the process. You have to go through a very regimented process. We will go through that and have a hearing and make sure that we’re doing all of this the right way.” Hayes explains.
Still, a lot of things have to happen before this is a done deal. But, the council president says it could be 6 to 8 weeks if everything goes smoothly. Of course, all of this is pending on the council’s final vote of approval.
