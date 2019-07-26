New Pickens County Sheriff wants to bring trust back to department

CARRALLTON, Ala. (WBRC) -We’re hearing from the newly appointed Pickens County Sheriff, after the former sheriff pleaded guilty this week to wire fraud.
Todd Hall says he wants to bring trust back to the sheriff’s office.
For over 30 years, he’s been the police chief in Gordo, but Thursday, he was busy learning the ins and outs of the sheriff’s office.
Governor Kay Ivey appointed Hall, Pickens County Sheriff on Wednesday. He says that was a very proud moment for him. This comes after the former longtime sheriff, David Abston, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and filing a false tax return.
Even though the sheriff’s office only has about 8 deputies, Hall is counting on the public’s help to fight crime head on.
"The key to that I think is partnership and we have to be able to partner with the citizens of Pickens County and make sure they are reaching out to us with information, because that’s the key to law enforcement’s success,” Sheriff Hall said.
Hall was in the U.S. Coast Guard before he went onto the Houston Police Department. He also spent time with Tuscaloosa Police before joining Gordo PD in 1987. He’s bringing close to 40 years of law enforcement experience to his new role as sheriff.
