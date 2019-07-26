Lane closures to impact Tuscaloosa traffic this weekend

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers in Tuscaloosa will experience some traffic changes this weekend.
The Alabama Department of Transportation will shut down McFarland Boulevard right under the I-59/20 bridge in both directions this weekend.
It will be closed starting at 11 p.m. Friday until Sunday at 8 p.m. Exit 73 on I-59/20 will shut down as well, with the right lane running eastbound closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday.
You can also expect some lane closures downtown. ALDOT plans to have all intersections along the east side of Lurleen Wallace Blvd. northbound closed from 5 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday.
ALDOT suggests you try to avoid these areas this weekend if possible and start searching for different ways around those routes now.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.