Investigation into fatal Wylam house fire continues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The investigation continues into the cause of a fatal house fire in Wylam.
The fire claimed the life of 24-year-old Marqueshe Lajay Smith and her 4-year-old son, Vdarius Wade.
Two other children remain in critical condition. They have not yet been identified.
This bring the numbers of fire fatalities in 2019 to four in Birmingham, including three in the Wylam neighborhood.
The Birmingham Fire Department reported only two fatal house fires last year. The latest house fire did not have any smoke detectors.
Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo says they targeted Wylam to make it safer.
Carrillo said there is no excuse not to have a smoke/fire detector because the fire department will buy one for a homeowner, install it, and test it for them.
