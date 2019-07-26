Hoover HS student gives back to Brock’s Gap Intermediate School

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover High School student’s Eagle Scout project will benefit one school for years to come.
15-year-old Sathvik Prahadeeswaran is an upcoming sophomore. For his Eagle Scout project, he’s planning to build an outdoor classroom at his former school, Brock’s Gap Intermediate.
It will consist of nine benches, a raised platform for the teacher to stand on, and a chalkboard.
Sathvik says he thought the idea of an outdoor classroom was interesting and always wanted to do a project that was beneficial to students.
“I remembering transitioning from elementary school to intermediate and I remember that you don’t go outdoors as much for recess, so I just wanted to create an environment where they could just come outdoors and learn," Sathvik said.
Sathvik researched and designed the space himself.
Prahadeeswaran says scouting has taught him so many life lessons. “It’s taught me so much about leadership skills and it’s taught so much about team building and it really helped educate me about so many different things in life," he added.
Sathvik has a GoFundMe page to help him with his goal of raising $14,000. He hopes to have the money by August 1. He’ll get started on the classroom at Brock’s Gap sometime in August.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.