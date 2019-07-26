Friends of woman struck by lightning trying to raise money for her care

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friends of a woman struck by lightning are trying to raise money to help with her recovery.
According to a GoFundMe page, Kelly Hodo - a mother of two from Hayden - was severely injured Saturday. She was at Smith Lake Park when a thunderstorm popped up.
According to friends, Hodo and her boyfriend were trying to get back to their car when they were both hit. He has since been released, however she is still in the hospital.
The GoFundMe page says Hodo recently started a new job and her health insurance hasn’t kicked in yet.
“It’s a freak accident. This isn’t something that you know she planned for or any of us could. She just needs help. You know she’s going to have a long road to recovery, to get back to herself. And she just needs that stress taken off of her. So that she can focus on healing and getting better,” said Kristin Grissom, friend of Hodo.
Grissom set up the GoFundMe page, which you can click here to visit if you would like to donate to the cause.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.