Documentary short about ‘Beautiful Rainbow’ program in Gadsden to play at five film festivals

Tay Jones explains how he was hired at Blackstone Grill in downtown Gadsden. “One day [Chip] Rowan [Special Needs Director at Gadsden City High School] came by and he said, ‘Hey, I understand you need a job, and I see you as a great person to sit here, and work, move fast, and get things done, and you work well with others,’ so he said, ‘I’m going to find you a job.’ I said, ‘Yes, sir!’,” Jones said.