Documentary short about ‘Beautiful Rainbow’ program in Gadsden to play at five film festivals

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A documentary short about an acclaimed program in Gadsden City Schools has been booked for five upcoming film festivals.
We’ve told you before about Beautiful Rainbow - a catering service and cafe run by special needs students at Gadsden City High School.
They grow the vegetables they serve in the cafe.
Now, a short documentary film - also titled Beautiful Rainbow - will premiere next month at the Sidewalk Film Festival in Birmingham. After that, it will show at four other film festivals over the next year.
The film depicts the story of two of the students who went from the garden-to-table program to commercial restaurants.
Tay Jones explains how he was hired at Blackstone Grill in downtown Gadsden. “One day [Chip] Rowan [Special Needs Director at Gadsden City High School] came by and he said, ‘Hey, I understand you need a job, and I see you as a great person to sit here, and work, move fast, and get things done, and you work well with others,’ so he said, ‘I’m going to find you a job.’ I said, ‘Yes, sir!’,” Jones said.
The film is set to premiere August 24 at the Alabama School of Fine Arts during Birmingham’s Sidewalk Film Festival.
