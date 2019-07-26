Children’s Hospital patients paint Talladega race car

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Patients from Children’s of Alabama decorated and painted the Kids VIP Experience race car Friday morning to help Talladega Superspeedway gear up for race weekend.
This is the first year Talladega has brought the race car to Children’s for them to paint. The activity gave patients an opportunity to get out of the hospital and have some fun.
“When you’re in the hospital, not every moment is a great moment and so to have a time like this to have joy and smiles and have something fun and something to do, my son will live on this moment for a long time,” said Anna Manasco.
The Kids VIP Experience race car presented by Children’s of Alabama will be on display in the new Garage Experience from October 11 - 13.
