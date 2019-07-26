Blood supply shortage now being seen at UAB Hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The blood supply shortage currently going on across the country is starting to impact hospitals in central Alabama.
UAB has not reached what it considers a critical level yet, but their overall supply is down to about 75% of what is considered fully stocked.
Certain blood types are lower than that. For example, O-negative is down to about 50%.
The medical director of transfusions said they can’t let it get to critical levels because depending on what happens, the hospital could use blood a lot quicker than it comes in.
In some cases, it is a week turnaround from the time the blood is donated to when it makes it to the hospital.
"We’re consistently watching our inventory because quickly we can go down to a dangerous level. Considering that we’re not receiving and we’re not expecting to receive all the units that we are suppose to in the next several days, we could reach a serious point,” said Dr. Marisa Marques, UAB Medical Director of Transfusion Services.
Summers are typically slower months for donations. Doctors are encouraging people to visit their local donation center or attend a blood drive.
