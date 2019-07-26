Birmingham police investigating homicide on 29th Ave. North

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday around 11 a.m. in the 3000 block of 29th Avenue North.
Officers located the victim unresponsive in the front passenger seat of an SUV, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Authorities have identified the victim as 35-year-old Isaiah Mathew Wiggins.
Investigators said Wiggins and the suspect were involved in an altercation prior to the shooting.
No suspects are currently in custody.
Anyone who has information involving the case is asked to contact the Birmingham police at 205-254-1764 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.
