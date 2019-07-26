Ala. Congressman Gary Palmer among US lawmakers sponsoring contest challenging students to CODE

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Congressman Gary Palmer is among U.S. lawmakers sponsoring a contest challenging students to CODE.
The Congressional App Challenge first began in 2013 as a way to help students foster an appreciation for computer science and STEM. In the first four years, more than 14,000 students across 47 states programmed original apps.
“The Congressional App Challenge is a way to attract more students to the math, science and computer areas,” said Palmer.
Middle and high school students in Chilton County are taking the challenge this year. The contest opened July 9 and will remain open to the end of the month.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.