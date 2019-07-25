UAB Football helps renovate home in Fairfield

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From removing roof shingles to painting the front porch, UAB safety Damon Miller never thought volunteering would lead him back to his hometown.
“It feels like I’m in a dream, I’m usually with my teammates in Birmingham up the street, now I’m at home. It feels good to bring them to where I came from,” Damon Miller said.
The UAB football team spent the day in Fairfield on Thursday, helping renovate a home for Habitat for Humanity. The project is teaching the Blazers that their impact off the field is greatly needed.
“It humbles you. It reminds you of what other people go through and in college it helps bring you back to where you started and that’s to help other people,” said UAB cornerback Damien Miller.
“I’ve never painted before so just being around teammates and bonding and just knowing that you did something for someone else, it feels great," added UAB offensive lineman Colby Ragland.
This is the third year UAB Athletics has teamed up with Habitat for Humanity. Along with the football team, the women’s and men’s soccer programs will also help with renovations on Friday.
